Rape & sexual molestation of children dominate trials set for E/bo

Kaieteur News – A list of cases for persons committed to stand trial at the upcoming Session of the High Court of the Supreme Court of Judicature (Criminal Jurisdiction) for the County of Essequibo commencing next Tuesday sees the rape of, and sexual molestation of children under the age of 16 accounting for more than half of those committed.

According to a breakdown of the list since gazette of the 72 cases for trial, 10 persons have been committed for rape of adults.

These accused persons include, Mark Gobin, Mario Grosvenor, Leyland Duke, Francis Gonsalves, Deonanand Persaud, Dale Edwards Rape, Travis DeFreitas, Troy Tulasram, Edzer Hope called Zar and Ricardo Parris.

Lancelot Captain called Junior and Jerwin James have also been committed to stand trial on multiple counts of rape.

As it relates to rape of a child under the age of 16 years, Jagroop Peters called Long hair will be tried for two counts.

Another 20 persons are facing multiple counts of rape of a child under the age of 16 years.

When it comes to the sexual activity/molestation of children under the age of 16, an additional six persons are facing trial.

Altogether, of the 72 cases listed for trial in the Essequibo County, 40 account for the rape or sexual molestation of children under the age of 16, while another 13 are for those charged with unlawful sex with an adult.

Additionally, there are total of 13 murder trials that are scheduled while another nine are to be tried for manslaughter.

Those accused of murder include Rakesh Singh called Black Boy for whom an arrest warrant was issued, Elton Odwin, Akeem Edwards, Christopher Lyte called Moto Murder, Shawn Alex Higgins called Buck or Bat Murder, Tony Rampersaud, Neville Chandrawattie called Sunil, Mikael Jakson Da Silva, Phillip Williams, Fidel Williams called Stephen Edwards, Paul Charles, Richard Harrychand, Dewnarine Umakant, Leroy Williams, Quacie and Alex Matthias.

Those to face trial for manslaughter include Devon Thomas called Beast, Cabesh Persaud also known as Dube, Errol Cornelius, Levoy Lal Cruz called Jagan or Levoy Benn, Edward Emanuel called Voicemail, Levei Thomas called Shortman and Otis Mc Curdy among others.

Meanwhile, it was also documented that the Bartica Magistrate Court at Mongrippa Hill in the Essequibo Magisterial District will be opened on May 20.