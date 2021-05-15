Latest update May 15th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Ramdhani siblings move to senior level, ranked in top Pan Am top 50

May 15, 2021 Sports

Narayan Ramdhani (right) and Priyanna Ramdhani at a Canadian tournament.

Narayan Ramdhani, Priyanna Ramdhani

Kaieteur News – Narayan Ramdhani and Priyanna Ramdhani have now moved from Junior Badminton Players (U-19) to Senior Players and with only playing in 3 International Open Tournaments since 2019 to date, they were still good enough to be ranked in the top 50 in the Pan American Circuit and in the top 300 in the World.
There are over 189 countries with thousands of players that play Badminton. The stats show their Rank and the Number of tournaments, with Guyana only playing three, while the top ranked players played 30.
Guyana Badminton Association (GBA) President and father of the pair noted, “I consider our Guyanese players have a great chance in the future (When tournaments open back after the Pandemic) to go a far way. At the moment as Student/Athletes they are competing against the pros and still can compete at an extremely high standard.”

MIXED DOUBLES:

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

All systems a go for today’s return of three-stage Independence Race

All systems a go for today’s return of three-stage Independence

May 15, 2021

At least 44 starters expected By Franklin Wilson in Berbice President of the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) Linden Dowridge, himself a former National cyclist, has stated that all systems are in...
Read More
RHTYSC/BCB Basil Butcher Memorial Trust Fund makes donation to GCA and ECB

RHTYSC/BCB Basil Butcher Memorial Trust Fund...

May 15, 2021

Ramdhani siblings move to senior level, ranked in top Pan Am top 50

Ramdhani siblings move to senior level, ranked in...

May 15, 2021

DCC congratulates Nedd on being retained by Guyana Amazon Warriors

DCC congratulates Nedd on being retained by...

May 15, 2021

CWI confirms busy summer home schedule for West Indies Men

CWI confirms busy summer home schedule for West...

May 15, 2021

Chelsea Edghill proud of performance in Argentina Despite missing out on qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

Chelsea Edghill proud of performance in Argentina...

May 15, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]