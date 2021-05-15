Ramdhani siblings move to senior level, ranked in top Pan Am top 50

Latest update May 15th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 15, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Narayan Ramdhani and Priyanna Ramdhani have now moved from Junior Badminton Players (U-19) to Senior Players and with only playing in 3 International Open Tournaments since 2019 to date, they were still good enough to be ranked in the top 50 in the Pan American Circuit and in the top 300 in the World.
There are over 189 countries with thousands of players that play Badminton. The stats show their Rank and the Number of tournaments, with Guyana only playing three, while the top ranked players played 30.
Guyana Badminton Association (GBA) President and father of the pair noted, “I consider our Guyanese players have a great chance in the future (When tournaments open back after the Pandemic) to go a far way. At the moment as Student/Athletes they are competing against the pros and still can compete at an extremely high standard.”
