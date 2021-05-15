Ministry of Health records two more COVID-19 fatalities

Latest update May 15th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 15, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday announced that two men who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. Their deaths now bring Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 335.
Dead is a 70-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 69-year-old from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice). According to a press release from the Ministry, both men died on Thursday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Furthermore, the Health Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 143 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 14,988. The dashboard also shows that 14 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 113 persons are in the institutional isolation, 1,692 in home isolation and nine persons are quarantined institutionally. To date, 12,834 recoveries have been recorded.
A breakdown of new cases per Region shows that Region Four leads with 55 new cases, Region Nine with 35, Region Three with 30, Region Six with seven, Region Five and Region 10 with six each, Region Two with two and Region One and Region Seven with one each.
