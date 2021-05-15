Ex GO-Invest CEO applies to set up storage facility for oil sector

Kaieteur News – Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest), Owen Verwey, has submitted plans to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), requesting permission to construct a storage facility to support Guyana’s nascent oil and gas industry.

The Application was submitted on April 28, last.

The proposed facility will be constructed on abandoned cane field lands at Houston East Bank Demerara (EBD), on some 1.6 acres and will be used to house non-hazardous materials.

This is in addition to the storage of imported equipment, parts and tools that will be transferred to offshore oil operations in the Stabroek Block.

According to the project summary submitted by Verwey, a verification inspection has confirmed that aside from an existing fence and drain, no other construction will be required for the project.

It was noted that the main environmental concern of the operation of the Project is the noise that will be generated from the transportation vehicles and from when the equipment, tools and parts are being packed, “however, there will be no effluent discharge or air emissions originating from the project.”

As such, it was determined that the project does not require an Environmental Impact Assessment Study.

The EPA said that Environmental tool required for this project, would be an Environmental Response Preparedness Plan.

With a proposed investment of upwards of $100M, the site will accessed by the McDoom road, opposite Gafoors Complex and bordered by Muneshwar’s Container Yard on the East and North.

The Western boundary, according to Guyana Lands and Surveys, is a 13 feet reserve for access to GPL high power lines—currently occupied by squatters blocking access.

The proposed land, according to the project summary, will see most of the acreage left as open space, except for work accommodation structure.

The project involves an investment of over $115M in investment, according to Verwey, to be used to prepare the site for operations.

The proposed development will employ between three to 12 employees during operations, identified to be a combination of Health and Safety staff, lifting equipment operators, labourers, security, and administrative personnel.

The preparation of the land, according to the proposal, should take approximately 14 days and the operations should last no less than five years.