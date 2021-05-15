DCC congratulates Nedd on being retained by Guyana Amazon Warriors

Latest update May 15th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 15, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – President Roger Harper, executives and members of the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) have extend congratulations to the club’s emerging talent, Ashmead Nedd, who was retained by the Guyana Amazon Warriors for the CPL 2021 tournament.
Even as the tournament is being held in St Kitts, the club stands by young Nedd as he tries to solidify his place in the playing eleven. With the experience in last year CPL T20 and two (2) years at the regional limited overs tournament we charge him to build on his confidence, economy rate and wicket taking tact.
Once again, Demerara Cricket Club wishes Nedd and the Guyana Amazon Warriors well on their quest to return with our Maiden CPL trophy, a release from the DCC noted.
