All systems a go for today’s return of three-stage Independence Race

At least 44 starters expected

By Franklin Wilson in Berbice

President of the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) Linden Dowridge, himself a former National cyclist, has stated that all systems are in place for today’s return of the oldest three-stage race in Guyana usually held to commemorate this nations Independence.

A new winner would be crowned with lots of exciting young riders putting their hands up for the coveted first place prize of $70,0000 and trophy.

When the race was last held in 2016, Orville Hinds was the overall winner but he has since taken a sabbatical from the sport.

The likes of Briton John, Jamal John, Raynauth Jeffrey who arrived in Guyana yesterday, Christopher Griffith, Alex Mendes, Horace Burrowes who also came in from the USA, Curtis Dey, Junior Niles, Paul Choo-Wee-Nam among others are all names to watch out for as the various clubs will certainly be strategising to ensure that they come out victors.Among the juniors to watch are David Hicks, Mario Washington, Aaron Newton as well as 13 year old Alex Leung.

President Dowridge was high in praise

for Minister of Culture Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jr and the Government of Guyana for their vital role in reviving this marquee event.”I am super excited to have this event back on our list of races once again as it the most prestigious for our riders who are also elated at it being back. We will have at least 44 starters in all categories for the race and as you know we have added the female segment to it.”

All the necessary race officials and other personnel who will assist to make the race a success are in place and we anticipate a prompt start at 07:30hrs today just outside the Corriverton Police Station to New Amsterdam.The second stage also today will pedal off from the Berbice River ridge at 14:00hrs to end outside the National Park, while tomorrow’s third and final stage starts at Kara Kara in Linden at 07:30 to end outside Banks DIH, Thirst Park.

The top junior and veteran will pedal off with $50,000 each as will the top female. The juniors and females will only ride the first and second stages but in event the can challenge enough to win overall, that rider or riders would be allowed to contest tomorrow’s final stage.

The clubs competing are Flying Stars, Flying Ace, Team Coco’s, Team Alanis, Linden Bauxite Flyers, We Stand United and Team Evolution.