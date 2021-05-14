Pritipaul Singh Investments Inc. moves to appeal previous judgment over Providence Lands

– Plans to sue DDL for millions in damage to property, theft, loss of production days etc.

Kaieteur News – Though it was reported in the media that Pritipaul Singh Investments Inc. (PSII) has not complied with a Court Order issued last year to vacate lands at Providence on the East Bank of Demerara, which allegedly belongs to Demerara Contractors and Engineers Limited (DCEL), a subsidiary of Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), the Proprietor of PSII is insisting that there is more to the story than what meets the eye.

During an interview with this newspaper yesterday morning, Pritipaul Singh, indicated that back in 2005, he had purchased Georgetown Seafoods Limited, the property on the land in question. He explained as well that the area in contention now was in use by Texaco, which later became Rubis. It was supplying fuel to Georgetown Seafoods Ltd. for 50 years. Singh noted too that the area that was bought was essentially a mudflat/crab bush.

As time progressed, Singh said he saw no development taking place on the said property and moved to do so as it was in line with his establishment, which is nearby.

During this time, Singh was keen to note, DDL – which he agrees has the transport title for a portion of land – made no objection. After more than 10 years of investing millions of dollars in developing the property from a mudflat to having state of the art facilities, Singh said he finds it preposterous that DDL is now pushing to claim that it owns the lands and that PSII must leave without offering compensation for his investments over the years.

As for the Court Order that was granted on October 26, 2020, Singh said that his lawyers would have filed the first appeal against the matter on November 30, 2020, and a date for the trial has been confirmed for May 25, 2021. Singh further noted that his Counsel has also – in April – filed for a Stay of Execution, which is awaiting a date for the hearing. He said too that it is his understanding that all parties are not to make any further moves on the property until the trial is heard and concluded.

In the meantime, Singh has accused DDL of destruction to property and threatening of its employees who are on the land in question. Apart from the loss of production days and destruction to property, Singh indicated to this publication that he has suffered the theft of a large volume of building materials, three generators and a new Doosan excavator. These circumstances he outlined, have all led to hundreds of workers being unable to be employed.

In light of the aforementioned, Singh said he will be taking legal action against DDL at the appropriate time. In conclusion, he categorically stated, “I wish to make it clear that Pritipaul Singh Investments Inc. respects the law which should be allowed to take its course.”