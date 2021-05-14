Man finds neighbour dead outside home

Kaieteur News – An investigation has since been launched into the death of a 59-year-old man, who was found dead outside of his house by one of his neighbours.

According to information reaching Kaieteur News, the dead man has been identified as John Lancelot Richards, of Monument Hill Squatting Area, Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

On Wednesday around 18:30 hrs, Richards was found lying face down on the sand near a wooden bed frame, just next to his house. Based on the information received, the man lived alone in a flat zinc structure. Police sources close to the investigations told this publication that when his body was examined and no marks of violence were seen. His body was taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was pronounced dead. Richard’s body was later then taken to the Lyken Funeral Parlour, where it is awaiting a post mortem examination.