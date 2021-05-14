Long-serving former Presidential Protocol Officer, Vic Persaud dies

Latest update May 14th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 14, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Former Head of Protocol at the Office of the President, Mr. Eshwar Vevakanand Persaud fondly known as Vic Persaud or ‘Uncle Vic’ has died. Kaieteur News was informed that Mr. Persaud died yesterday at his home after a period of prolonged illness.
The veteran public servant known to many had reportedly suffered a stroke a few months ago. As news of his death circulated yesterday, tributes from several high ranking officials started to pour in.
President, Irfaan Ali, noted that ‘Uncle Vic,’ as he was also adoringly and respectfully referred to, has been an ‘institution’ within the country’s public service. The Head-of-State said that Mr. Persaud has provided more than 60 unbroken years of exemplary public service as an Accountant, Foreign Service Officer and as Chief of Protocol and Advisor on Protocol Affairs.
In addition, he pointed out too, that Persaud has had the distinction of providing protocol duties to nine Executive Presidents, from Forbes Burnham to himself.
“He was a model public servant, embodying the finest attributes of professional public service. His wit, charm, grace, sophistication, courtesy, excellence and efficiency were the hallmarks of his exemplary service. Guyana has lost an outstanding public servant and the Office of the President one of its most beloved and respected stalwarts,” the President said.
Opposition Leader and former Minister of State, Joseph Harmon noted that Persaud was not only a colleague but also a friend and mentor to many. “I had the pleasure and honour of working closely with Vic during my tenure at the Ministry of the Presidency. I found that he possessed the highest integrity and an unflinching attention to detail. His pleasant and calming demeanour and his exemplary professionalism will be missed by all those whom he mentored and worked with throughout the years,” Harmon said in a statement on behalf of his party expressing his condolences. Up to press time, there was no message of condolence from former President, David Granger, under whom Persaud most recently served.
The Foreign Affairs Ministry where Persaud was once employed as a diplomat issued a statement describing him as “dedicated to all that which he held dearest – his family, his country and his friends.” The ministry noted that Mr. Persaud’s character epitomised humility and respect.
“In turn, he was loved and respected by so many of us,” the statement said. The Foreign Ministry noted too the staff “will miss his engaging smile and cheeky banter. Above all, they say they will miss all the vast knowledge that he brought to bear in his profession and was so willing to share.”
Persaud had served as a Foreign Service Officer in the then Soviet Union, Suriname and the United States. He had also served as Consul General in Toronto.
