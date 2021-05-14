Local Content to be key focus at upcoming oil confab — Bharrat

GIPEX 2021…

– Pandemic forces organisers to host exhibition virtually

Advancing Local Content opportunities as the country sets about developing its oil fields in its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), will be the key focus of the third annual Guyana International Petroleum Business Summit and Exhibition (GIPEX) scheduled for next month.This, according to subject Minister, Vickram Bharrat, who in joining with organisers to announce the three-day activity slated to begin on May 28, said, “this year we would like to put more focus on the advancement of local content and are looking forward to facilitating maximum participation of the indigenous companies.”

Additionally, he said GIPEX 2021 will also be targeting “the small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as the startups, in addition to international companies interested in exploring tremendous opportunities in our oil and gas sector.”

GIPEX 2021 is being organised by Valiant Business Media (VBM), in collaboration with the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Guyana Manufacturers and Services Association (GMSA).

Bharrat in announcing this year’s confab remarked that, “GIPEX remains our largest oil and gas conference and exhibition, providing a great opportunity for all stakeholders to convene, in order to discover opportunities, be updated on the latest developments, network, establish business contacts and discuss opportunities and developments within the oil and gas sector in Guyana.”

The conference, according to the organisers, will include presentations and panel discussions giving insights on the latest trends and techniques in the industry as well as prevalent challenges and solutions to tackle business disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.This year’s activity will notably mark a stark departure from previous years, taking into account the COVID-19 pandemic and has forced organisers to host GIPEX 2021 online.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of VBM, Shariq Abdulhai, said the ongoing impacts of the pandemic influenced the organisers’ decision to hold a virtual version of GIPEX before returning to in-person events. He anticipates however, that the benefits of participating will be equivalent to what was offered during the physical events and even more.

According to Abdulhai “we are confident that the benefits will not be diminished in any way” and that “GIPEX will be hosted via a new-age, interactive virtual platform that will maximise communication and networking among participants.”

Speakers billed for GIPEX 2021 – in addition to the Minister of Natural Resources – include Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond; Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal and GMSA President, Rafeek Khan.

Other presenters billed for the forum are President and CEO of Saipem, Giorgio Martelli; Vice Chancellor of the University of Guyana, Dr. Paloma Mohamed; President of the American Chamber of Commerce of Guyana (AmCham), Zulfikar Ally and Chairman of the International Association of Drilling Contractors, Carlos Ortiz Rigeur, among other industry experts.