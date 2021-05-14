Latest update May 14th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Ex-cop freed of manslaughter on no-case submission

May 14, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Former police sergeant, Shawn Sandy, who was charged for the 2016 unlawful killing of dredge owner Feroze Khan, was freed on a no-case submission when he appeared virtually before Justice, Navindra Singh, at the High Court in Essequibo on Wednesday.

Freed: Ex-cop, Shawn Sandy.

Sandy had pleaded not guilty to the charge, which alleged that on March 24, 2016, he unlawfully killed Khan at Buoy Hole, Mazaruni. Reports had suggested that Sandy accidently discharged the gun. He was reportedly struck to his right hand and Khan to his abdomen. The reports indicated that Khan and Sandy were close friends and attended the New Mosque Jamaat in Alexander Village together, where Sandy is a resident. On the day in question, both men were in the backdam when a firearm was discovered, and as they examined the weapon, a round was released.
At trial, Sandy was represented by attorney, George Thomas, who vehemently argued that there was no case for his client to answer. In his argument, Thomas noted that the caution statement and oral statement do not suggest that the accused aimed or pointed the gun to the victim.

Dead: Feroze Khan.

“There is no evidence of malice or any assault by the accused to the deceased. Throughout, the accused claimed the incident was an accident. The prosecution must establish that [the action] which led to the demise of the deceased was an unlawful act,” the lawyer said in his submission presented on Wednesday.
It was submitted further, that the accused is not charged with possession of the gun or discharging it, but rather manslaughter.
“The Prosecution must prove the act was unlawful and the act of examining the gun alone is not sufficient to establish this [crime],” added Thomas.
According to him, the only evidence adduced by the prosecution to establish the guilt of the accused comes in the form of the caution statement and that statement taken as a whole, establishes the defence of accident.
“There is no other evidence to contradict this statement of sequence of events. Then, the prosecution has failed to disprove the defence and failed to establish the act of the accused was an unlawful act… It is respectfully submitted that the prosecution has failed to establish a prima facie case of manslaughter [and] sufficient enough evidence to have this Court call upon the accused to lead a defence,” Thomas contended.
After considering the facts, evidence and submissions before the court, Justice Singh upheld the arguments of the defence attorney and acquitted Sandy.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Golden Jaguars to face Guatemala on July 3 from 21:30hrs

Golden Jaguars to face Guatemala on July 3 from 21:30hrs

May 14, 2021

Concacaf announces schedule for 2021 Gold Cup… Kaieteur News – Miami, FL – Concacaf has announced the full schedule for the 2021 Gold Cup, the region’s flagship men’s national team...
Read More
McKinnon, Dharry and Qualander dominate GSSF/P&P Insurance Brokers ‘Rust Off’ Pistol shoot

McKinnon, Dharry and Qualander dominate...

May 14, 2021

Coach Ince remembers mentorMalcolm Willstrop

Coach Ince remembers mentorMalcolm Willstrop

May 13, 2021

‘Cricket Gear for Young and Promising Cricketers in Guyana’

‘Cricket Gear for Young and Promising...

May 13, 2021

Bheemraj Ramkelawan returned as Enmore CCC Chairman

Bheemraj Ramkelawan returned as Enmore CCC...

May 13, 2021

Minister Ramson hands over cheque to GCF for this weekend’s Independence three-stage race

Minister Ramson hands over cheque to GCF for this...

May 13, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]