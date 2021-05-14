Dead man identified after brother sees photo in Kaieteur News

Kaieteur News – The gold miner who was murdered on Labour Day at Perseverance Backdam, North West District, by a co-worker, has been identified by his brother who saw his photograph in the Kaieteur News’ Edition of May 5.

The dead man has been identified as 47-year-old Ramlall Singh, of Grove, East Bank Demerara. Singh was slain sometime in the late afternoon on Labour Day, by a 15-year-old Venezuelan national while in his mining camp.

The teen was last week charged with Singh’s death and remanded to the Juvenile Holding Centre after appearing in the Matthew’s Ridge Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate, Dylon Bess.

Based on information received, the dead man and the juvenile were well known to each other and were together working on a mining operation owned by a Brazilian national.

This publication was informed that sometime around 11:00 hrs, the dredging operation had just “washed down” its gold production for the day, after which both men were paid by the owner. Police sources close to the investigation had informed this publication that the suspect got annoyed after learning that the deceased got paid more than him. Sometime after that, it was alleged that the young man confronted Singh and inflicted the fatal injuries on him. The gold miner was found later in the afternoon in his hammock clad in only his pants with multiple stab wounds across his body. He was rushed to the Port Kaituma District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Singh’s body was then transported to the hospital’s mortuary where a post mortem examination was conducted.