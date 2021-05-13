Vacancy for Research Assistant

Latest update May 13th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Do you have what it takes to be a Research Assistant?
If your answer is yes, then an opportunity awaits you!
The suitable applicant must be able to work with minimal supervision, must have knowledge of current affairs and be willing to work long hours.
Application can be emailed to [email protected] or sent to 24 Saffon Street, Charlestown, Georgetown.

