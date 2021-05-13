Ministry records 128 new COVID-19 cases

Latest update May 13th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 13, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday recorded 128 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 14,659.
According to the Ministry’s daily dashboard update, 14 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), two persons are quarantined institutionally, 106 are in institutional isolation and 1,657 are in home isolation. Additionally, a total of 12,551 persons have since recovered, while a total of 331 persons have died after testing positive for the virus.
A breakdown of new cases per Region shows that Region Four leads with 68 new cases, Region Five with 24, Region Three with 23, Region 10 with 11 and Region Seven with two.
