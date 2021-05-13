Minister Ramson hands over cheque to GCF for this weekend’s Independence three-stage race

By Franklin Wilson

Honourbale Minister of Culture Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr. on Tuesday last at his office handed over the sponsorship cheque for the Independence three-stage cycle road race to President of the Guyana Cycle Federation (GCF), Linden Dowridge.

Also part of the presentation was long serving National Sports Commission employee and Cycling Coach Hassan Mohamed who has been working there for over 40 years. This event is the most prestigious race on the GCF racing calendar but was starved of funding from 2016 which resulted in the event not being held.

With its resuscitation now, all the GCF members are ecstatic and riders are looking forward to competing especially with the drought of races that has been the norm with the advent of the covid-19 pandemic.

The National Covid-19 Task Force has given the green light for the event and the GCF has expressed gratitude as this is the fifth event for the season that has been green lighted to date.

Minister Ramson commented after handing over the cheque: “On behalf of the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport for the Government of Guyana, I am pleased to share the return of the Independence “Three Stage” cycle road race after five years. The race is the marquee event for cyclists and it attracts cycling competitors from all around the country and the region. The APNU-AFC loved sport and young people so much that they stopped sponsoring the race since 2016 and as a result the race could not be held any longer. This decision was unjustifiable and callous. Cycling fans can be assured of the Ministry’s support annually.”

This weekend’s race is highly anticipated with all the big guns expected to face starter’s orders in Corriverton, Berbice when the first stage pedals off on Saturday morning at 07:30hrs to end at Main Street, New Amsterdam.

The second stage is also set for Saturday from the Berbice Harbour Bridge, Rosignol at 14:00hrs to end on Carifiesta Avenue in the City. The third and final stage will be contested on Sunday from Kara Kara in the Bauxite Mining Town of Linden to end at Banks DIH, Thirst Park. Race time is 07:30hrs.

Registration fee is $1,500 for seniors and masters while juniors and females will pay $1000 and only ride two of the three stages. If a junior or female rider is within the top six after stage two, that individual would be allowed to compete in the third and final stage from Linden to the City.

Upon registration, cyclists would be asked to indicate if they are desirous of being provided with transportation, accommodation and meals.

Registration is currently ongoing and can be done in Georgetown at the National Sports Commission Office, Homestretch Avenue by Mr. Hassan Mohamed who can be reached on tel. # 623-0736.

In Linden the process can be done at Hyacinth’s Bed & Breakfast situated at Manni Street, Mackenzie, tel. # is 444-6350.

The feeding points for the respective stages are as follows: Stage One feeding starts at No. 51 Police Station and ends at Guyoil, Palmyra. Stage Two feeding will commence at Fort Wellington Police Station and end at Massy Distribution Complex, Starlite Square, Montrose, East Coast Demerara.

For Stage Three on Sunday, feeding will start at Mobilissa Hilltop on the Linden Soesdyke Highway and end at Providence Police Station, East Bank Demerara.