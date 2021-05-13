Minibus pun de loose

Latest update May 13th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 13, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Minibus dem doing what dem want pun de road. Dem creating three lanes where it gat two. Dem driving alongside a long line of traffic in de lane of incoming traffic. Deh stopping in de middle of de road fuh tek in and put off passengers.
And de police nah able control dem. Because nuff of dem bus owned by relatives of dem police officers.
But dem boys seh dat people becoming more safety conscious. Dem nah travelling as much as before in minibus. Short drop and long drop cars which charge by de seat coming back. So dem boys believe dat is only a matter of time before de minibuses disappear off we roads.
In some areas, dem minibus already disappear. Dem people in dem area seh how dem feeling safer in de prison dan in de minibus. And nuff a dem still causin confusion by dem bus parks.
One day dem boys bin by de bus park and dem see a man pushing and tugging fuh get in a bus. De bus was already filled to capacity and de more he tried to get in de more de passengers in de bus shouting, “There’s no room! The bus full up!”
De man continue pushing and tugging all de while pleading,
“But you must let me on! You must let me on.”
“Why, what’s so special about you?” asked a passenger.
“I am the bus driver,” replied de man!
Talk half and pray fuh wan end to lawlessness on de roads.
