DDL hosts COVID-19 vaccination drive for employees

Kaieteur News – In an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 and to help drive-up immunity, the Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) hosted its first COVID-19 vaccination drive for its staff yesterday. The activity, which represented a collaborative effort between DDL and the Ministry of Health, was held at the entity’s Diamond Institute of Management and Technology (DIMATECH) in Plantation Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

According to a DDL release, a total of 126 of its employees were vaccinated with the Sputnik V vaccine. The Ministry of Health, it noted, will return to administer the second dose of the vaccine in the coming weeks.

A second vaccination drive, it noted, will be scheduled for additional staff.

DDL, in the release, went on to note that it “remains committed to protecting the health and safety of its employees and customers and to contributing to national efforts to curtail the spread of COVID-19.”

Since the emergence of COVID-19 in Guyana, DDL said that it has been supporting all efforts to eliminate COVID-19, including through the manufacturing of the antimicrobial 70 percent ethyl alcohol Environ Sanitising Cleaner and the donation of approximately 15,000 litres of the Environ Sanitising Cleaner to frontline workers, hospitals, health centres, police stations, post offices and other institutions around Guyana such as senior citizens’ homes, orphanages, night shelters and prisons.