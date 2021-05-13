DDL hosts COVID-19 vaccination drive for employees

Latest update May 13th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 13, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – In an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 and to help drive-up immunity, the Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) hosted its first COVID-19 vaccination drive for its staff yesterday. The activity, which represented a collaborative effort between DDL and the Ministry of Health, was held at the entity’s Diamond Institute of Management and Technology (DIMATECH) in Plantation Diamond, East Bank Demerara.
According to a DDL release, a total of 126 of its employees were vaccinated with the Sputnik V vaccine. The Ministry of Health, it noted, will return to administer the second dose of the vaccine in the coming weeks.
A second vaccination drive, it noted, will be scheduled for additional staff.
DDL, in the release, went on to note that it “remains committed to protecting the health and safety of its employees and customers and to contributing to national efforts to curtail the spread of COVID-19.”
Since the emergence of COVID-19 in Guyana, DDL said that it has been supporting all efforts to eliminate COVID-19, including through the manufacturing of the antimicrobial 70 percent ethyl alcohol Environ Sanitising Cleaner and the donation of approximately 15,000 litres of the Environ Sanitising Cleaner to frontline workers, hospitals, health centres, police stations, post offices and other institutions around Guyana such as senior citizens’ homes, orphanages, night shelters and prisons.
May 13, 2021– Legendary English Squash Coach loses battle with Cancer By Sean Devers The Squash fraternity was thrown into mourning last week Monday at the passing of legendary English Squash Coach Malcolm...
May 13, 2021
May 13, 2021
May 13, 2021
May 13, 2021
May 12, 2021
Kaieteur News – The sociological fact is that there are numbers in the US that could cause Trump to win again in 2024.... more
Kaieteur News – Those who were complicit in or defended the diabolical plot to rig the 2020 elections have no moral... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Strong disagreement may be brewing at the Organisation of American States (OAS)... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]