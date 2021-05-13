‘Cricket Gear for Young and Promising Cricketers in Guyana’

Rose Hall Town cricket team makes donation…

The Rose Hall Town’s Namilco Thunderbolt Flour First Division Team provided cricket gear for project “Cricket Gear for Young and Promising Cricketers in Guyana”.

The Rose Hall Youth & Sports club is one of the top clubs in the country and one of the most outstanding charitable organizations in Berbice.

The Corentyne team, one of 11 first division teams in Berbice, became the latest donor to come on board this worthy venture by presenting four pairs of batting gloves and a pair of batting pads.

Gear collected so far: eleven pairs of batting pads, nine bats, eight pairs of batting gloves and two gear bags. Four pairs of batting pads and four bats were distributed so far leaving seven pairs of batting pads, five bats, eight pairs of batting gloves and two cricket gear bags.

Eight young players from the Essequibo Coast benefitted from four pairs of batting pads and four bats. Other areas have already reached out to the organisers. Distribution will continue as the gear become available.

The initiative is jointly between Kishan Das of the USA and Anil Beharry and will be distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers across all three counties with the youths from Essequibo being the first recipients of the programme.

Skill, discipline and education are important attributes of the players selected. Talent spotting will be done across the country and club leaders will also assist to identify the players.

Speaking on behalf of RHT&SC, PRO Simon Naidu said that giving is the greatest joy one can have and his club is happy to be part of such a great initiative. He pledged to continue support when possible.

The project will continue and anyone wishing to make a contribution can contact Beharry or Das.

We would like to say thanks to Javed and Imran Khan of West Indian Sports Complex, Option Group, Bish Panday of P and P Insurance Brokers, Sean Devers, Travis Simon and RHTY&SC.