COVID-19 now airborne – US CDC advises

– Minister says mask-wearing in offices necessary

Kaieteur News – Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, has stressed the need for persons to keep their face masks on at all times while working indoors. Dr. Anthony made this disclosure while delivering the COVID-19 update yesterday during which he related the updated guidance from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) virus has been found to be airborne.

Previously, it was stated that the virus can be spread through aerosols which are suspended fine particles or droplets of solids or liquids. Since it was believed that the virus was spread through droplets, there was the worldwide implementation of the six feet social distancing protocols. However, with this new announcement, Minister Anthony believes that will not be enough.

Given the CDC’s announcement, he said, “We too have to take the evidence into consideration and we have to warn people that if you are working in an indoor environment, then it is necessary for you to keep your mask on all the time because you don’t know who you are interfacing with and what is circulating in that indoor environment.”

The Official Gazette of COVID-19 measures mandates that in a work or business place, every person must wear a face mask, “fitted to cover the nose, mouth and chin of the person. Any person who is not wearing a face mask, should not be allowed to enter the workplace or the business premises.”

In addition, for public and private sector construction, a COVID-19 officer must be appointed and stationed at each site and where there are five or more workers at the site, “that person shall be responsible for the implementation of the safety standards to be prepared by each construction service and approved by the Ministers responsible for health and public works,” it states.

Dr. Anthony was however keen to note that as it relates to the outdoor environment, there is a lesser risk since there is open-air space which promotes more airflow.