Construction workers assaulted, robbed while sheltering from rain

Kaieteur News – Six construction workers employed with S. Jagmohan Hardware Supplies and Construction Services were on Tuesday assaulted and robbed by armed bandits while reportedly sheltering from the rain.

The robbery took place around 10:00 hrs. at their worksite located at Block 381 Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown.

Kaieteur News was told that the construction company is working on a road project in the area and the work being done by the six employees stationed there was interrupted by rain. Due to the heavy downpour, they sought shelter by cramming themselves into a portable container office at the worksite.

A security officer working with the company said that while the employees waited for the rain to stop, two men – one of them armed with a handgun – walked up to the door of the office and reportedly instructed the workers not to move.

At first, the security officer related, the employees thought that the intruders were “joking” but the one armed with the gun reportedly discharged a round in the air and ordered them to lie face down on the floor.

Two of the employees were reportedly assaulted in the process. They received blows to their faces and were forced, along with their colleagues, to comply with the bandits’ order.

The bandits reportedly relieved each one of the men of cash, cell phone and jewellery before escaping. The security officer detailed that the robbers carted off a total of seven cell phones valuing over $200,000. He said too that the total sum of cash stolen from the employees amounted to $100,000 and the total worth of stolen jewellery amounted to $200,000.

Kaieteur News understands that the two bandits escaped on bicycles and one of them was reportedly spotted shortly after the robbery riding in a western direction, towards Plum Park, Sophia.

The matter has been reported to the Turkeyen Police Station and police are looking for the suspects. Recently one of the said workers was robbed when he left the worksite to visit a shop at D Field, Sophia. It was related that when the worker returned he reported to his colleagues that he was “stick-up” and robbed of his belongings while standing in the said shop.