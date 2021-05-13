Blind Society raises funding, other concerns

As Blindness Awareness Month is observed…

Kaieteur News – Inadequate funding has been listed among a plethora of problems being faced by the Guyana Society for the Blind as it seeks to meet its mandate of providing services to those within the blind community.

In a Press Release disseminated yesterday, the organisation’s President, Mr. Cecil Morris, noted that in addition to “the absence of adequate funding to manage the organisation and provide services to the membership,” there is need for the relevant authorities to look into matters of flooding, sanitation and security at the entity’s Lot 46 High Street, St. Phillip’s Green, Georgetown location.

These concerns are being highlighted even as the Society observes Blindness Awareness Month, which is being observed in Guyana and throughout the Caribbean.

The month is being observed, Morris said, with various virtual activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the observance this year, he said that it is imperative to highlight the issues that are affecting “the smooth functioning of the organisation and by extension the membership.”

He revealed that for the past two years, there has been a major issue with flooding in the building that houses the Society and this, he added, occurs even with limited rainfall. “After a number of attempts to rectify the issue through remedial works, the problem still persists,” said Morris, even as he pointed to a major sewerage problem. “The sewerage system that is connected to the building is blocked and the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) field workers are unable to find the blockage or the plan for the area. As a result, there is constant back up of waste materials,” he lamented.

Added to this, Morris revealed that the Society is faced with a garbage problem that is created by vagrants and other citizens. These persons, he explained, have been using mainly the driveway to the compound as a dumpsite. The garbage problem and the other issues have been repeatedly highlighted by the Society and Morris is hopeful that they will be addressed forthwith.