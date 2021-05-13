Bheemraj Ramkelawan returned as Enmore CCC Chairman

Latest update May 13th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 13, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Bheemraj Ramkelawan has returned as Chairman of the Enmore Community Centre Cricket Club (ECCCC) for his third consecutive term when the club held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Sunday last at its pavilion.
Others elected to serve are; Secretary and Club Captain– Suresh Jainarine; Treasurer– Vivikanand Ishwardin; Assistant Secretary/Treasurer — Tahal Ganesh and Committee members: Ramdeo Ramkissoon, Kenon Ramascindo, Ryan Ganesh and Shameer Shahib.
Ramkelawan told the media he will continue to work collectively with his executive to promote the game in the area.
Ramkelewan was elected unopposed and thanked members of the club for showing confidence in him and his team.
The Chairman outlined a series of programmes that remained incomplete due to the pandemic and promised to facilitate their completion. High on the agenda is a tour to Barbados.
The club members were also encouraged to “up their level of discipline in keeping with the club’s motto”.
In addition, four youth players were recognised for their outstanding cricket progress thus far while the major sponsors during the past year: Banks DIH Ltd, Rajin Auto Paint, Cricketzone USA, Motor Trend Auto Spares, D&E Tent Rental and R. Kisson Construction Services were all applauded.
The Jainarine brothers were also praised for their contribution towards the building of the youth teams at the club.
Internally, the Chairman was also recognised for his contributions towards the development of cricket on the East Coast.
