Aliann Pompey Invitational Meet cancelled

Latest update May 13th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 13, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – This year’s edition of the Aliann Pompey Invitational (API) Meet which was scheduled for June 19 has been cancelled due to the covid 19 pandemic.
This announcement was made yesterday by Aliann Pompey, the former Guyanese international.
“The pandemic does not allow us to properly prepare to host a competition of this magnitude so it is important we make this announcement soonest,” she added.
“While we can’t safely host the competition this year, the API is still working on a way to engage the Guyanese public, its sponsors and athletes. We will be making an announcement shortly as to how we plan on doing that and while I think it wouldn’t replace the API competition I think it will be a meaningful enough compromise,” she posited.
“When the event started in 2016 it was used as an Olympic qualifier for athletes around the region and with the Tokyo games postponed by a year we were hoping for a similar event this year whereby athletes can qualify for the Olympic Games. I know a lot of local athletes as well as those from the region and South America had it on their calendar as a qualifying event so this affects quiet a number of people.”
“We thought that it was important to make this announcement now because the preparation of these athletes was greatly impacted despite our efforts of completely committed to hosting the event. I must say that I am personally devastated by this news,” she stated.
“I do support our athletes and wished them the best in their season and I am looking forward to seeing them at the Olympics and hopefully we will be back next year.”
Pompey represented Guyana at the Summer Olympics on four separate occasions (2000, 2004, 2008 and 2012). She competed at the World Championships in Athletics eleven times. Pompey won the gold medal at the 2002 Commonwealth Games and also won a bronze medal at the 2003 Pan American Games. She holds the South American indoor record for the 400m.
