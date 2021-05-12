Waramuri Village receives $12M generator to power new electricity grid

Kaieteur News – Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, during a four-day outreach programme, met with the Village Toshao of Waramuri, Moruca sub-district, Region One, Vivian Edwards, to commission a $12 million generator to help power the new electricity grid.

On Friday last during the programme, the generator was commissioned for the distribution of power to the new power grid. According to Minister Dharamlall, the generator is said to provide electricity to households within a 1.8 kilometre radius, eight hours per day.

The APNU+AFC Coalition had presented a generator to the village in 2019, which was expected to power its health facility, police station and to support LED streetlights, which were installed in the village under the previous administration. However, the Regional Chairman of Region One, Brentnol Ashley, had reported in October 2020 that that electrical system was inoperable and required extensive work.

During the event, the Minister stated that development is what the government promised to the people of Guyana while campaigning to improve their lives. He further stated that this commissioning is just one of those commitments and that the government will continue to do so. The Regional Administration is slated to provide fuel to the community for powering the generator. The Minister also urged residents to take ownership of the generator set, which would also be maintained by the Village Council.

Minister Dharamlall also handed over four solar-powered streetlights to Toshao Edwards, which are to be installed by residents in the community. Edwards expressed his gratitude by thanking the Minister for the gesture and mentioned that this was a demonstration of the Government’s commitment to Waramuri’s development.

Additionally, G$8M from the Covid-19 relief investment fund was allocated to help drive the village’s economy. It is understood that from this sum of money, the Regional Administration would use $2.6 million to upgrade a dam serving the community. Minister Dharamlall said the project would also create employment in Waramuri, boosting persons’ livelihoods.

Mr. Dharamlall also commissioned the $14.5 million Kamwatta Primary School, providing a conductive learning environment for students in the Moruca sub-district. The school currently accommodates 323 students and would have been through renovations also, with a construction of a fence, which was done by the Regional Democratic Council (RDC). He stated that this investment demonstrates the Government’s interest in enhancing the education sector, as outlined in its 2020 manifesto.

The Minister reminded that there was once a time when Kamwatta did not have a school and that many did not have the opportunity as the current generation now has, adding, “We are excited as a Government to work with you to ensure that education becomes a part of your daily lives. Education is an asset from the knowledge we gather from school and life experience, this is what gives us ambition and drives us to transform our village and the country, as a whole.”