Taxi driver robbed of car by customers

Kaieteur News – While conducting his routine drops and pickups, a taxi driver was robbed by three of his customers on Monday.

According to a police report, the 38-year-old picked up three individuals on Mandela Avenue at 20:30 hrs. The three men then requested to be carried to Ogle, East Coast Demerara.

The driver had turned on to the Ogle Access Road when the three suspects then asked to be taken into Pradoville. The man reportedly drove for a while until he met a dead end. When the vehicle stopped at the dead end, two of the suspects placed ice picks to the victim’s body and demanded his valuables.

The other suspect then went on to take the man’s Samsung Pro cell phone, which is valued at $27,000 and $47,000 in cash. The suspects then instructed the victim to exit the vehicle. The men then escaped with the victim’s $1.5 million silver Toyota Allion with number plate HC1720 in a western direction. The man also lost all his car documents including his driver’s licence. Investigations are ongoing.