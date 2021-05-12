Safety concerns prevented ranks from pursuing suspects in drug bust

Kaieteur News – Ranks from the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) reported that safety concerns prevented them from pursuing at least three drug bust suspects yesterday. According to a press release by CANU, the bust was made at around 04:00 hrs. at a location along the Number 68 Village, Corriverton, Berbice.

CANU stated that its ranks had spotted three to four individuals with flashlights walking through a track. They also noticed two boats with lights approaching just off the shoreline. The ranks reported that as the individuals got closer to them, they decided to identify themselves and instructed the suspects to stop.

Instead of complying the persons dropped their bags, which they were carrying and began to run, scattering in different directions. CANU stated that its ranks attempted to pursue the suspects but due to safety concerns they stopped the pursuit and returned to pick up the bags left behind.

Inside those bags, stated CANU, parcels containing suspected marijuana were found. When it was weighed, it totalled 207 pounds. An investigation has been launched and a wanted bulletin issued for Omesh Lakeram, 47, a resident of Lot 111 Number 68 Village, Corriverton. It is believed that he might be the one responsible for trafficking the marijuana. In its release, CANU requested that if anyone has seen him or knows where he is, they can call telephone numbers 227-3507 and 226-0431.