Labourer remanded for attempting to kill co-worker

Kaieteur News – Paul Anthony Sarran, a labourer who is accused of attempting to kill a 50-year-old co-worker at their East Bank Demerara (EBD) workplace, was on Monday remanded to jail after appearing in court.
The 57-year-old defendant of Lot 9 Coverden, EBD, made his first court appearance in the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate, Sunil Scarce, where the charge was read to him.
Sarran was not required to plead to the charge, which alleges that between May 6 and May 7, at S. Benjamin and Sons Sawmill, he attempted to commit murder on Winston Junior Lewis, a labourer of Timehri Docks Area. He was remanded and the matter was adjourned to May 28, 2021.
According to information received by Kaieteur News, on May 7, Lewis was discovered in an unconscious state by his boss, his body bearing several wounds. The boss had reportedly told police that both Sarran and Lewis worked together and were staying in the living quarters that is located south of the sawmill. He reported that around 17:00 hrs. on May 6, he left both men there and headed home. Sometime around 15:00 hrs. the following day, when he returned to the living quarters, he observed that it was full of reddish stains on the ground and walls, which he suspected to be blood. While checking the house, he found Lewis under a bed in one of the bedrooms covered in blood with injuries to his face and chest and in an unconscious condition. Before taking the injured man to the hospital, the owner reported that Sarran was nowhere to be found. Lewis was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre for medical attention but was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was admitted.
An investigation was since launched into incident.
