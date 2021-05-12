Hundreds of mothers honored as RHTY&SC host DTV-8 Tribute to Mothers and Jessica Sandian Memorial Programmes

Kaieteur News – The eleven cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC) last weekend hosted three programmes as part of their Tribute to Mothers Project namely, the RHTY&SC/DTV-8 Tribute to Mothers, Jessica Sandian Memorial Programme and Basil Butcher Trust Fund Mothers Programme.

Three outstanding mothers, Christina Jaipaul, Padmini Budhai and Savitri Ibaran were honored as the RHTY&SC/DTV-8 Mother of the Year for Berbice on Saturday last. The mothers were selected after their children submitted essays as part of the countywide search for role-model parents.

DTV-8 invited children across the County to submit essays on the Topic, ‘I love my Mother and why she is a role model to me’. Chosen by a distinguished panel of judges, the three winners each received a Mother of the Year Plaque, medal of excellence, framed certificate, a Mother’s Day rose, RHTY&SC anniversary cap, Mother’s Day candles and a special gift.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster congratulated the awardees and urged them to continue being their children’s best role models. Noting that the world was suffering from a rise in crime, drug abuse, suicide and alcohol abuse, Foster called on the parents to share their experiences with younger parents.

He advised the youths to listen to their parents and to become agents of change. Assistant Secretary/CEO Simon Naidu expressed gratitude to the Management and Staff of DTV-8 for being supporters of the club for close to 30 years.

The teams shared out close to 200 food hampers to less fortunate and single parent mothers under the Jessica Sandian Memorial Programme. Stephen Sandian and Andy Moonsammy, son and nephew of the late Jessica Sandian respectively, sponsored the programme in her memory. Sandian, formerly of Nigg Village died several years ago in Canada after a long battle with Cancer. Members of the teams led by senior executives of the club visited the homes of the mothers to drop off the hampers and to extend Mother’s Day greetings.

The teams under the Basil Butcher Trust Fund Mother’s Programme donated Mother’s Day hampers and gifts to several Churches including the St. Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Church, Maranatha Faith Ministries, St. Agnes Anglican Church of No. 64 Village and the Rose Hall Town Wesleyan Church.

The Wesleyan Church and St. Agnes received Mother’s Day gifts while the Faith Ministry collected 15 food hampers. Close to 40 mothers’ at the St. Francis Xavier RC Church were welcomed with a Mother’s Day Rose and Medal of Excellence.

At the end of Mass, mothers were surprised with a Special Mother’s Day Cake cutting ceremony and received a special gift and a food hamper each. One Mother received a $20,000.00 bicycle while three others also won special prizes via a mini raffle.

Four Nurses from the Port Mourant Public Hospital also received hampers from the teams. Pepsi Under-19 Captain Jonathan Rampersaud stated that the eleven teams; Poonai Pharmacy U-12 and 13, Farfan and Mendes U-17, Bakewell U-17 and Second Division, Pepsi U-19 and Intermediate, Metro Females, Vitality Inc. U-23, Namilco Thunderbolt Flour U-21 and First Division were delighted to make the day a special one for all the mothers as the club appreciates their contributions to the overall development of their children.

The teams have already started preparation for the hosting of the Walter Nero Memorial Father’s Day programme in June.