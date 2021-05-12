Health Ministry recorded four more COVID-19 fatalities

Latest update May 12th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 12, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday reported that four persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. Their deaths have now brought Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 331.
The latest fatalities are a 63-year-old woman from Region10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) and a 66-year-old man from Region One (Barima-Waini), a 78-year-old man from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) and a 69-year-old woman from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). According to the Ministry’s press release, all four persons died on Monday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
The Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 89 new cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 14,531. The dashboard also shows that 16 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 101 persons are in the institutional isolation, 1,640 in home isolation and 17 persons are quarantined institutionally. To date, 12,443 recoveries have been recorded.
May 12, 2021Kaieteur News – Jamila Sanmoogan and Andrew Fowler will be representing Guyana at the Olympic Games in Tokyo after picking up the two FINA universality spots. In April, The International...
