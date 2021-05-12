Latest update May 12th, 2021 12:59 AM

Health Ministry recorded four more COVID-19 fatalities

May 12, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday reported that four persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. Their deaths have now brought Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 331.
The latest fatalities are a 63-year-old woman from Region10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) and a 66-year-old man from Region One (Barima-Waini), a 78-year-old man from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) and a 69-year-old woman from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). According to the Ministry’s press release, all four persons died on Monday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
The Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 89 new cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 14,531. The dashboard also shows that 16 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 101 persons are in the institutional isolation, 1,640 in home isolation and 17 persons are quarantined institutionally. To date, 12,443 recoveries have been recorded.

