Guyana Amazon Warriors announce 2021 retentions

May 12, 2021 Sports

Nicholas Pooran made the only century in last year’s tournament (CPL photo)

Shimron Hetmyer

Imran Tahir

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) have announced their retentions for the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League which gets underway in St Kitts & Nevis on 28 August. The Amazon Warriors have retained 11 of the players who guided them to the semi-finals of the 2020 event. Nicholas Pooran made the only century of last year’s tournament and he will be back with the Warriors this year along with Shimron Hetmyer and Brandon King.
The Warriors will also be welcoming back South African leg spinner Imran Tahir and Afghan fast bowler Naveen ul Haq. The squad also features up and coming Guyanese players Kevin Sinclair and Ashmead Nedd, both of whom impressed in 2020 in their first Hero CPL.
The Amazon Warriors have six spots left to fill in their squad and these will be announced in the coming weeks. The GAW management team said: ‘’The Management of the Guyana Amazon Warriors Franchise are very pleased to retain the core group of players which comprised our squad over the last two years. The Franchise is very appreciative of the retained players for their loyalty and commitment to the Guyana Amazon Warriors. It is the hope of the Franchise that with the majority of players being together over the last two tournaments, the team unity, camaraderie and support for one another in working towards a common goal and purpose will bring the desired result of winning the tournament this year.”
Guyana Amazon Warriors retentions; Nicholas Pooran, Imran Tahir, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Naveen Ul Haq, Romario Shepherd, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Kevin Sinclair and Ashmead Nedd.

