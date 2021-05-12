De gradient at its steepest

Latest update May 12th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 12, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem boy seh…
Kaieteur News – Y’all remember de man wah did write de long letter de other day claiming dat de COVID-19 infection bin falling and dat is because we testing more dan we getting more positive cases. He bin using de positivity rate fuh seh how de rate coming down.
Well dem boys bin buss up he bag by pointing out dat de positivity rate is de number of positive tests per 100 cases. And it nah because de positivity rate come down dat de infection rate come down. Yuh could have more infections and still gat a low positivity rate; it all depends on de number of tests yuh do.
Dat is why dem boys wan know wah de man now sehing seeing dat de positivity rate climbing. De overall positivity rate is 11.1 percent. But yesterday, de positivity rate was 25.5 percent. Dis means dat one in every three persons tested positive. On Monday it was de same thing – more dan one in every three persons tested positive. On Sunday de positivity rate bin higher dan de overall overage but it bin slightly less dan one in every six persons. Last Saturday it was one in every four cases.
But if yuh really want to know if de infection rate going up, all yuh gat to do is look at how steep de graph deh fuh showing total infections. Dem boys did learn in school dat de gradient or de steepness gan give de rate of change. If de gradient more steep, it mean dat de cases increases.
Dem boys tek a peep and dem see dat de gradient nah only steeper but it at its steepest ever since April.
Talk half and nah listen to people wah tell yuh de infection rate improving.
