Cane Grove cattle rearers accuse rice farmers of flooding grazing land

Latest update May 12th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 12, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Cattle rearers of Cane Grove, Mahaica, have expressed concerns over the ongoing flooding situation happening in their pasture, which they claim was a rice farmer’s fault.
According to the cattle farmers, the land is currently flooded with about three feet of water and this is because the rice farmer who is occupying the land next to theirs decided to block one of the two kokers that is crucial for drainage of the pasture. The resulting floodwater has affected some six hundred cattle and has since left some farmers counting their losses after some 15 cattle died and 25 have gone missing.
Speaking with Kaieteur News yesterday, Satram Baldeo, one of the cattle farmers said that the situation has been going on for about three months now. “The problem is, we have two kokers and a man name ‘Short Boy’ (the rice farmer) and his two sons, Jerry and Terry, block it with a two by four wood and that cause the savannah to flood out in Cane Grove,” he explained. According to him, the land that they are using to rear their cows was given to them by the Government some years back.
He lamented that the situation is much worse now since the rainy season has begun. In videos and pictures seen by this publication, sections of the land are indeed severely flooded, while in other sections, there is a small amount of land for the cows to graze on. Some cow carcasses were seen in an advanced state of decomp
Another distressed cattle farmer who said rearing cattle is his way of providing for his family, is pleading with the relevant authorities to look into their plight. The farmers said that since the situation started, they have been making numerous reports and visits to the Cane Grove Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) and the Ministry of Agriculture, but have gotten no satisfaction.
When Kaieteur News made contact with the NDC Chairperson, Keshni Rooplall, for a comment on the situation, she said “I wish not to comment on that. I think that matter has reached to the level of the Ministry and the Ministry would be putting some measures in place shortly.”
Contacted for a comment, the Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, said that he was recently made aware of the issue and has instructed an engineer to visit the area, who will be accessing the situation to see how the flooding can be fixed.
May 12, 2021Kaieteur News – Jamila Sanmoogan and Andrew Fowler will be representing Guyana at the Olympic Games in Tokyo after picking up the two FINA universality spots. In April, The International...
May 12, 2021
May 12, 2021
May 11, 2021
May 10, 2021
May 10, 2021
The Kaieteur News in its July 11, 2012 edition carried a news item with the photograph of Parvati Persaud-Edwards. It describes... more
Kaieteur News – I cannot recall now who said it but I recall what was said, “There is a middle finger on each hand... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Strong disagreement may be brewing at the Organisation of American States (OAS)... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]