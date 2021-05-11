UG’s IDCE introduces six new programmes

Kaieteur News – The University of Guyana (UG) has announced that its Institute of Distance and Continuing Education (IDCE) has introduced six new programmes for the new academic year of 2021/2022. This development comes even as it aims to boost quality education in Guyana.

In a press statement issued yesterday, the university outlined the new programmes being offered. They were identified as, a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Computing, Information Technology (IT) and Business; a Diploma in Crime and Criminology; a Pre-University English Reading Skills course; a Pre-University English Writing Skills course, a Small Business Management course and a Business Plan Preparation and Writing course. “This suite adds to the 10 new programmes being offered by the University this Academic Year which respond to the growing need for quality, affordable and relevant programmes in Guyana and the Caribbean,” it said.

It was noted too that by offering the BSc in Computing, Information Technology and Business, UG will be able to produce graduates with broad-based Computing, IT and Business-related IT skills. This, it was noted, will enable the graduates to establish their own businesses or pursue careers in the private and public sectors in occupations such as Data Base Administrators, Web Designers, IT Consultants, Web Marketers/Managers and IT Managers.

The Diploma in Crime and Criminology, it added, is designed for persons in the fields of Law Enforcement, Para-legal, Deeds Registry, Journalism and Social Services and aims to equip them to function in their respective positions. “It is designed to equip participants with the professional competencies in the context of the local, regional and global changes in demand for these professionals,” UG highlighted.

Furthermore, it was stated that the Pre-University English Reading Skills programme is a self-study, online course intended for students who require English Language qualifications that meet the standard for entry-level into higher education studies. It also seeks to increase their confidence in the use of English for academic purposes. With the course, students will develop the skills to read fluently, comprehend and critically evaluate information presented in both audio and written text, the statement added.

It was also revealed that the Pre-University English Writing Skills course is quite similar to the Pre-University English Reading Skills course since it is also a self-study online course, intended for students who require English Language qualifications that meet the standard for entry-level into higher education studies, and those who wish to increase their confidence in the use of English for academic purposes. “A major goal of this course is to help students build confidence and develop proficiency in writing, grammar and vocabulary use as well as to address writing challenges that are related to understanding specific types of written texts,” the release stated.

Meanwhile, the Small Business Management course, according to UG, is designed for entrepreneurs and persons desirous of acquiring the skills to manage a small business. “They will be equipped to effectively manage a small business,” the statement added. It went on to note that, similarly, the Business Plan Preparation and Writing course is designed for small business owners, persons planning to start a new business venture and administrators and managers who require the skill to write Business Plans.

The statement said that the IDCE’s Director, Dr. Jacqueline Murray, would have asserted that the new programmes and courses are a fusion of needs, theory and practice and will “undoubtedly” ensure that each student leaves with abilities that are of tremendous value.