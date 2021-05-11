The rhetoric from the APNU+AFC Coalition continues to be ‘opposition for opposition sake’

Dear Editor,

The rhetoric from the APNU+AFC Coalition continues to be ‘opposition for opposition sake.’ Watching a live broadcast on Facebook on Monday May 10, by the APNU+AFC Coalition made this fact even clearer. Opposition Leader, Joseph Harmon, and AFC Leader, Khemraj Ramjattan, were sailing, literally and figuratively, during a site visit to Versailles, West Bank Demerara, via the Demerara River.

Of the things that Mr. Harmon said, two points crossed my mind:

• One, there is no valid criticisms of the rapid development taking place in the nine months since the PPP/C took government that they can make, so the new tactic seems to be to try to diminish the development; and

• two, the disingenuous claims that Guyanese saw most visibly in the five months after March 2, 2020 continue by the APNU+AFC Coalition.

The second point is the most worrying because the APNU+AFC Coalition leaders know that the Guyanese people deserve better. Thankfully, our people are more discerning. We know better when Mr. Harmon says that “…they (Guyanese) don’t need billboard with Irfaan Ali’s face or Priya Manickchand’s face with 2,000 or 20,000 scholarships marked delivered which that is not so.”

The fact is that GOAL has reached almost every Region of our country and made education accessible in a way never before done. We know better when Mr. Harmon talks about the PPP/C “…giving away these waterfront properties because it is their friends.”

We remember the 60 acres of waterfront property given to Great Wall Inc. (whose proprietor was aligned to the Coalition) – 20 acres at Schoonard Foreshore, Region 3; 20 acres at Good Fortuin, Region 3; and another 50 acres at Best Foreshore, Region 3. We remember the former Head of the Project Management Office at the Ministry of the Presidency getting 12 acres in Linden, Region 10 and another 80 acres in Bohemia, Region 6 – both of which were places that were being scouted as sites for deep-water harbour projects.

We also remember the Extraordinary Gazette dated March 21, 2020, which detailed the transfer of 45 plots of land, the majority of which were on the right bank of the Demerara and all of it done AFTER the March 2, 2020 Elections. The APNU+AFC Coalition seems to need reminding that Guyanese are not ‘mentally lazy’ and will continue to call them out on their campaign of deceit.

Yours truly,

Erin Northe