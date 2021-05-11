Sue instead of sell

Latest update May 11th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 11, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Kaieteur News – Elections and certain political parties don’t agree. Not when dem lose de elections. De Worst Possible Alternative used to had to move dem headquarters every time dem lose an election.
One time, dem bin in Croal Street and after de elections dem find themselves on de East Coast. Den dem lose an election and dem end up in Queenstown. Lucky thing dem was part of de winning team in 2015 so dem nah had to move. But dem boys nah know wah gan happen since dem lose 2020 elections. Dem might gat nowhere to move to and might end up joining de beggars pun de pavement.
Is de same with de Party Nah Care. Dem lose in 1992 and dem had to sell a property to a beverage company. Dem get a really good price. Dem lose again in 2011 and dem had to sell off piece of dem land. Dem strike luck in 2015 and dem even open new offices. But now dat dem out of power, dem boys nah know wah dem gan sell to pay off dem campaign debts. But perhaps de strategy is fuh sue rather dan sell. Suh people talk.
De Pee Pee Party nah gat fuh sell any property. Only dem should. Dem gat financiers what does dole out nuff money during elections. But when de elections done, dem does come knocking fuh repayment.
Talk half and remember nothing is ever free!
