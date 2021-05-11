Projects should be shut down until the issues are addressed

Dear Editor

The company, allegedly, responsible for the mangroves destruction has given what can be termed an off handed, if not lacklustre response, as alluded to in the headline “Tristar owner says mangroves destruction will be addressed” (SN May 10). Question is when? Why isn’t this project shut down until the mangroves issue is resolved? The same is asked of the concrete plant project which it is alleged is in complete violation and breach of our laws and regulations. These projects should be shut down until all issues surrounding them are resolved. The authorities I am sure know this, so why the reluctance to act?

Yours truly,

Shamshun Mohamed