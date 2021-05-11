Prof. Beckles has ignored marginalistion of ethnic minorities

Dear Editor,

Anthony Gafoor has congratulated Sir Hillary Beckles on various achievements including championing reparations for descendants of African slaves and for chairing CXC (KN May 10). One must also look at Beckles’ shortcomings, especially his failure to address marginalisation of Indians, Portuguese and Chinese. Some four years ago, Prof. Beckles was approached to rectify racial discrimination against Indians and other groups in CXC and for inclusion of indigenous people and Indians in the composition of Reparations Committee. Both were ignored. He was reminded several times through the media and at a conference on education sponsored by UWI. The matter reared its ugly head once again in a CXC-issued bulletin.

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) issued its syllabus for examinations scheduled for June/July 2021. In examining various themes or sections on history, I observe that the curriculum and syllabus is replete with ethnic bias. Such bias would not be permitted in an institution in Europe or North America. Whites have long taken measures to correct inherent bias in curriculum and syllabus. Surely, Beckles would have recognised the total exclusion of Indians from the syllabus.

On CXC Caribbean History, the syllabus includes the study of slavery and the slave trade on Africa and on the Caribbean. There is no mention of Indentureship, recruitment and trading of indentured labourers, and the impact of indentureship on India, Hong Kong, Madeira and Europe. The section on “Resistance and Revolt” is restricted to the Haitian Revolution and the Demerara revolt, both tied to slaves, but nothing on resistance by indentured (Indian) labourers and or the revolt or revolutions by indentured Indians at Plantations Enmore, Uitvlugt, Ruimveldt, Rose Hall, San Fernando, Penal, etc. The section on “Adjustments to Emancipation” (of slaves) is restricted to Chinese immigrants but nothing on Portuguese (Madeirans) and Indians. Aren’t Portuguese and Indian indentured labour even a footnote in Caribbean or world history? Why are there so much bias and the attempt to exclude Indians in historical and social studies? Aren’t the examiners even conscious of the presence of Indians in the Anglo-phone Caribbean? Indians are present in almost every English speaking CXC territory. They constitute the largest ethnic group in Guyana and Trinidad. They are significant minorities in other territories. They make up some 20% of the population of the CXC region. Why are they being marginalised? It is inherently wrong and racist for CXC to be centered largely on only one race.

This matter was previously brought to the attention of CXC officials, including Prof. Hilary Beckles, Chair of CXC. Trinidadian Professor, Dr. Kumar Mahabir, presented evidence to CXC examiners of the exclusion and marginalisation of Indians by in its History and Literature curricula. The United Nations (UNESCO) has recommended that minority ethnic groups should not be excluded in the content of the curriculum of education of countries. No remedial action was taken. Worse, year after year no attempt has been made by Prof. Beckles or the CXC body to give equity to the various ethnic groups in the region. Once cannot demand from the white man equity in North America and Europe while oppressing minorities in the Caribbean.

Since CXC has refused to address the issue of racism in its curriculum and syllabus, I now appeal to the Guyana Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, and the Government of Guyana to pursue corrective actions to have the Indian, Portuguese and Chinese presence included in all aspects of the curriculum and syllabus of CXC.

Yours truly,

Vishnu Bisram