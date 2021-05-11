Irfaan seh yuh don’t have to push an open door

Dear Editor,

Is de first time dat I hear Irfaan

except for social conversation

and I got to admit, I didn’t see

anything I was warned to look for:

no puppet strings, no puppeteer,

in fact, I was very much impressed.

De US Commercial Services

hosted him and Sarah-Ann

to talk about opportunities available

in Guyana’s sector for agriculture.

Irfaan seh opportunities abound

and he identify dem very clearly:

eggs and chicken, meat and dairy,

fish and shrimps, corn and soy,

fruits and spices, coconut products,

value added in rice and sugar and

special niches for halaal and kosher.

He seh de local market need a lot more;

plus there are mouths in Caricom to feed,

America imports plenty bounty of de sea,

the Middle East looking for genuine halal,

and Israel needs more kosher food

which dey currently import from Brazil.

De man was informed and articulate

and clearly knew of what he spoke.

Guyana is brimming wid opportunities.

You do not have to push an open door,

after he already open it for you.

This door nah named Sesame.

Yours truly,

Tulsi Dyal Singh