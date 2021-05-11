Irfaan seh yuh don’t have to push an open door

Latest update May 11th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 11, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor,
Is de first time dat I hear Irfaan
except for social conversation
and I got to admit, I didn’t see
anything I was warned to look for:
no puppet strings, no puppeteer,
in fact, I was very much impressed.
De US Commercial Services
hosted him and Sarah-Ann
to talk about opportunities available
in Guyana’s sector for agriculture.
Irfaan seh opportunities abound
and he identify dem very clearly:
eggs and chicken, meat and dairy,
fish and shrimps, corn and soy,
fruits and spices, coconut products,
value added in rice and sugar and
special niches for halaal and kosher.
He seh de local market need a lot more;
plus there are mouths in Caricom to feed,
America imports plenty bounty of de sea,
the Middle East looking for genuine halal,
and Israel needs more kosher food
which dey currently import from Brazil.
De man was informed and articulate
and clearly knew of what he spoke.
Guyana is brimming wid opportunities.
You do not have to push an open door,
after he already open it for you.
This door nah named Sesame.
Yours truly,
Tulsi Dyal Singh
