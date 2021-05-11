Govt. still withholding G/T Mayor’s $75,000 stipend

– Minister Dharamlall says, “Dunno why…that is news to me!”

Kaieteur News – Government is still reportedly withholding the $75,000 monthly stipend owed to Georgetown Mayor, Ubraj Narine. When questioned on the issue recently, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, in a WhatsApp message said, “Dunno why…that is news to me!”

It was more than a week ago that Kaieteur News first reported on the issue. When contacted last evening for an update, City Mayor Narine said that he is still awaiting word from government about his stipend.

During an earlier interview, Narine had stated that since October 2020 his stipend was halted by government. He also said that the Town Clerk and other executives of the local organ of the Georgetown Municipality are experiencing similar issues.

The Mayor had said, “$75,000 won’t mine me but it’s the victimisation from the Government to the Georgetown Municipality.” He further added that since his stipend was halted, he spoke to Minister Dharamlall several times concerning the issue but nothing has changed.He said, “I spoke with him on the phone, at meetings and even at his office and he told me that he would have to ask his Permanent Secretary. I even reminded him after that and still nothing.”

Kaieteur News had reported too that other Mayors were unaffected. Still receiving their stipends are Anna Regina Mayor, Rajendra Lall Prabhulall; Bartica Mayor, Gifford Eldon Marshall; Lethem Mayor, John Theophillus Macedo, and Linden Mayor, Waneka Odetta Arrindell.

According to reports, during December 2018, the Central Government received approval from the National Assembly to increase the stipends for Mayors and others. This was done by the then Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan, after the Guyana Association of Municipalities (GAM) had called for the stipend for Mayors to be increased from the meager $15,000.

The stipends were increased to $110,000 for the four hinterland Mayors and $85,000 for the hinterland Deputy Mayors. The six coastal Mayors became eligible for a $75,000 stipend and their deputies $60,000.

The hinterland Town Clerks became eligible for a $78,000 stipend while those on the Coast became eligible for $55,000. Overseers are now receiving a $40,000 monthly stipend and the National Democratic Council (NDC) Chairs are receiving $10,000 monthly.