Fairfield man stabbed by drinking buddy

Kaieteur News – Ganga Persaud, a resident of Fairfield on the Essequibo Coast, was killed on Sunday last, allegedly by a drinking buddy.

According to police, the incident occurred at Ganga’s Fairfield home sometime around 22:00hrs. Reports suggest that the 31-year-old man was imbibing with a close family member, Muneshwar Persaud, and a close friend, Rameshwar Gouveia, who is the suspected killer.

According to police, the trio was imbibing sometime around 15:00hrs when an argument erupted between Ganga and Gouveia. It was during this argument that the suspect reportedly picked up a rum bottle and lashed Ganga to the head.

According to police, Muneshwar intervened and pushed the suspect off of Ganga. Sometime later, Ganga and the suspect exited the home. Muneshwar told police that when he exited the home afterwards, the suspect, who was standing at the side of the house, told him that ‘the man dead’.

Muneshwar said that he then saw Ganga in a pool of blood, with a wound under his left side arm. The man was picked up and rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital and was later pronounced dead by a doctor.

Kaieteur News was told that the suspect had fled the scene. However, his escape from justice was short-lived as he was handed over to police by his mother yesterday morning. Police later confirmed that the now dead man was stabbed by the suspect, who is presently in custody assisting with investigations.