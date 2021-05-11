Employee absconds with boss’ $500,000

Kaieteur News – An employer is currently looking for his employee who reportedly absconded on Thursday last with $500,000 in cash.The employee has been identified as Tharindra Jainarayan of Lot 12 La Bagatelle, Leguan Island, Essequibo River, Region Two.

Jainarayan is employed by Mohamed Ameer Yussuff who owns a grocery store at Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara.

Jainarayan has been working with Yussuff for some two years and would visit his home every three months. On Thursday last, he travelled to Georgetown with Yussuff and one of his sons to do some shopping. During the trip, Yussuff said that he gave Jainarayan $500,000 to keep for him. When they were finished, he said that they returned together to the grocery store. Around 18:00hrs, Yussuff said that he decided to collect the money from Jainarayan.

He reportedly called out for him repeatedly but got no answer. According to Yussuff, it was unlike Jainarayan not to respond, so he started looking for him. Unfortunately, he said, Jainarayan could not be found. The man said that he checked his security cameras and the footage, which he obtained showed Jainarayan standing in front of the store briefly before walking away.

Jainarayan was not seen or heard from since then, according to Yussuff. At the time, Jainarayan was dressed in a red shirt and a pair of black pants.

The alleged theft has since been reported to the police. Anyone who might have seen or have knowledge about Jainarayan’s whereabouts can contact his employer on cell phone numbers 622-2131, 676-3368 or the nearest police station.