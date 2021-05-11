COVID-19 takes lives of two more men

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday reported that two persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID19) have died. Their deaths have now brought Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 327.

The latest fatalities are two men – a 77-year-old and a 59-year-old both from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). According to information released by the Ministry, both men died on Sunday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

The Health Ministry in its daily dashboard update revealed that there were 80 new cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 14,442. The dashboard also shows that 16 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 101 are in institutional isolation, 1,731 in home isolation and 12 are quarantined institutionally. To date, 12,267 recoveries have been recorded.