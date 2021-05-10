Two men are Guyana’s latest COVID-19 fatalities

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday reported that two persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. Their deaths now bring Guyanas COVID-19 death toll to 325.

The latest fatalities are an 82-year-old from Region Four (Demerara- Mahaica) and a 60-year-old from Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo). According to the Ministrys press release, both persons died on Saturday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

The Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 159 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 14,362. The dashboard also shows that 16 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 101 persons are in the institutional isolation, 1,766 in home isolation and 16 persons are quarantined institutionally. To date, 12,154 recoveries have been recorded.