Two men are Guyana’s latest COVID-19 fatalities

Latest update May 10th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 10, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday reported that two persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. Their deaths now bring Guyanas COVID-19 death toll to 325.
The latest fatalities are an 82-year-old from Region Four (Demerara- Mahaica) and a 60-year-old from Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo). According to the Ministrys press release, both persons died on Saturday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
The Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 159 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 14,362. The dashboard also shows that 16 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 101 persons are in the institutional isolation, 1,766 in home isolation and 16 persons are quarantined institutionally. To date, 12,154 recoveries have been recorded.
May 10, 2021Kaieteur News – Recently, Jamie McDonald; owner of Guyanas leading gym equipment and supplement supplier, Fitness Express, presented a sponsorship cheque to President of the Guyana...
May 10, 2021
May 10, 2021
May 09, 2021
May 09, 2021
May 09, 2021
Kaieteur News – APNU/WPA politician, Tacuma Ogunseye, published a letter on race relations in the Stabroek News of... more
Kaieteur News – Greed is groovy. But does this make it right or best for all concerned? And is this what the people... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Strong disagreement may be brewing at the Organisation of American States (OAS)... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]