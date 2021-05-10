Too much holidays does cause hullabaloo

Kaieteur News – A lot of de confusion over wat Prezzi talk is not of de man own making. It gat deeper roots and part of dat is dat we gat wan holiday which does observe two events – Arrival Day and Indian Arrival Day. So he gat in wan single message fuh talk about everybody and den at de same time talk about de events of May 5, 1838. Is dat cause de problem.

He should ah do what Soulja Bai do. Have one day as Portuguese Arrival Day. One Day as Chinese Arrival Day. And May 5 as Indian Arrival Day. And August 1 as Emancipation Day and September 1 as Indigenous People’s Day.

But nah ask me wah day we gan use fuh commemorate de Dutch, English, Scottish and French presence in Guyana. In dat way Prezzie gan gat fuh mek plenty message but he gan avoid any mix up.

It mek dem boys remember a story about Albert Einstein de great scientist. He used to get invite to nuff conference.

One day he was going to give a speech at a science convention and he noticed dat he driver resemble he. He tell de driver, “I’m sick of all these conferences. I always say the same things over and over!”

De driver agree by saying: “You’re right. As your driver, I attended all of them and even though I don’t know anything about science, I could give the talk in your place.”

”That’s a great idea!” Einstein tell he, “Let’s switch places then!”

So dem switch place and de driver, dress up and looking like Einstein, went on stage and start fuh give de usual speech, while de real Einstein, dress up as de car driver bin sitting in de audience.

But in de crowd, it had wan scientist who bin want impress everyone. And he decided fuh ask Einstein wan very difficult question, hoping he won’t be able to respond.

De guy stand up and interrupt de conference by posing he very difficult question. De whole room bin silent, holding dem breath, waiting for de response.

De driver look at he, dead in de eye, and say: “Sir, your question is so easy that I’m going to let my driver explain it to you.”

Talk half and see wat hullabaloo gan happen next.