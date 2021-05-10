Soldiers, cop arrested for breaching COVID-19 regulations

Latest update May 10th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 10, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Four ranks of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) along with a policeman were yesterday arrested for breaching the COVID-19 regulations.
According to a police report, the lawmen were apprehended between 01:30 and 02:00 hrs. at 43 Middle Street, Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara (WBD). One of the GDF ranks had hosted a private party at the location.
Joint Services ranks were at time conducting a COVID-19 enforcement in the area when they observed the party in full swing and decided to drop in. The attendees upon seeing the ranks, hurried for the nearest exit but the GDF ranks, the policeman and two civilians were caught.
They reportedly began behaving disorderly and attempted to resist the arrest. One of the civilians, according to police, had kicked the back windscreen of its patrol vehicle, completely shattering it.
Video footage seen by this media house showed one of the civilians cursing the patrol ranks while he was standing in the vehicle’s tray. A police officer was also seen using a broom to sweep out broken glass from the back passenger seat of the same vehicle.
The civilians have since been placed in the lock-ups at the La Parfaite Harmonie Police Station while the GDF ranks and the policeman remain under close-arrest.
