Latest update May 10th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Pensioner to face charge for ganja trafficking

May 10, 2021 News

The zip-lock bags which contained the marijuana.

Kaieteur News – A 65-year-old man will appear in court soon to be charged for allegedly trafficking marijuana.
The elderly man was busted on Saturday at his Middle Walk, Buxton home located on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD), with some 2,242 grams of Cannabis Sativa. East Coast police ranks had received a tip-off and decided to search his home.
They reportedly found large, transparent zip-lock bags containing the marijuana stashed in his fridge and kitchen drawers.

Similar Articles

 

Sports

Fitness Express spots GBBFF for Mr. Linden Bodybuilding C/ships

Fitness Express spots GBBFF for Mr. Linden Bodybuilding C/ships

May 10, 2021

Kaieteur News –  Recently, Jamie McDonald; owner of Guyanas leading gym equipment and supplement supplier, Fitness Express, presented a sponsorship cheque to President of the Guyana...
Read More
Brian Ramphal /BCB Mother-of-the-Year 2021 Award…Bibi Farida Shaw honored as Mother-of-the-Year

Brian Ramphal /BCB Mother-of-the-Year 2021...

May 10, 2021

Arrival Day Softball Cup postponed due to inclement weather

Arrival Day Softball Cup postponed due to...

May 10, 2021

Harris puts Aguilera to sleep with Anaconda choke in UFC debut

Harris puts Aguilera to sleep with Anaconda choke...

May 09, 2021

Cartabo Power Rangers, Eddie SC triumph

Cartabo Power Rangers, Eddie SC triumph

May 09, 2021

South America C/Ships set for Ecuador this month-end

South America C/Ships set for Ecuador this...

May 09, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • GREED OR NEED?

    Kaieteur News – Greed is groovy. But does this make it right or best for all concerned? And is this what the people... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]