Pensioner to face charge for ganja trafficking

Latest update May 10th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 10, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 65-year-old man will appear in court soon to be charged for allegedly trafficking marijuana.
The elderly man was busted on Saturday at his Middle Walk, Buxton home located on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD), with some 2,242 grams of Cannabis Sativa. East Coast police ranks had received a tip-off and decided to search his home.
They reportedly found large, transparent zip-lock bags containing the marijuana stashed in his fridge and kitchen drawers.
