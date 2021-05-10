Pensioner to face charge for ganja trafficking

Kaieteur News – A 65-year-old man will appear in court soon to be charged for allegedly trafficking marijuana.

The elderly man was busted on Saturday at his Middle Walk, Buxton home located on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD), with some 2,242 grams of Cannabis Sativa. East Coast police ranks had received a tip-off and decided to search his home.

They reportedly found large, transparent zip-lock bags containing the marijuana stashed in his fridge and kitchen drawers.