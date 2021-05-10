No one will be forced to take a COVID-19 vaccine – Health Ministry advisor reinforces

Kaieteur News – Following reports circulating in the media claiming that the Government is currently considering mandatory vaccination for all adults due to continued breaches of the gazetted COVID-19 measures, Advisor to the Ministry of Health, Dr. Leslie Ramsammy, has disbanded those claims while adding that no one will be forced to take a COVID-19 vaccine.

While speaking to Kaieteur News yesterday, Dr. Ramsammy reminded that President, Irfaan Ali, would have made it clear in a recent address that the Government continues to embrace voluntary vaccination. But even as the vaccination is voluntary right now he said, “We will not make a blanket statement that mandatory vaccination will never be considered as an option.” He explained that for every country, mandatory vaccination will always be on the back burner in the case of a deteriorating situation, but voluntary vaccination shall continue in Guyana since the Government sees no reason for a mandatory policy as yet.

While speaking to this newspaper, he also addressed the issue of “vaccination passports” whereas a person would be required to show that they are fully vaccinated against the virus before being authorised to enter a country. He outlined that it is a measure that many countries are currently analysing and if they decide to implement such a policy, then Guyanese who are travelling to those destinations will be required to follow suit. “I am not aware (that) any discussion has occurred on vaccination for entry into Guyana,” Ramsammy affirmed. He added that while no country has mandated vaccination for entry as yet, Guyana must keep an eye out for when such occurs because if it becomes a reality “Guyana cannot ignore it.”

Just last month the Government opened the National COVID-19 Vaccination program to all adults as it aimed for a faster approach to herd immunity which requires 70 to 80 percent of the population to be vaccinated. As he further pointed out why there is no need for mandatory vaccination, he acknowledged that there was a significant hesitancy to vaccination at the beginning, however, that hesitancy is now soft.

“More people are coming out,” he said, which is due to the efforts the Health Ministry took to properly educate Guyanese about the available COVID-19 vaccines, their benefits and possible side effects.

The immunisation program has been well received by most Guyanese; however, this publication learnt that there are low vaccination rates in Regions Eight and Ten, which is due to hesitancy.