Money changer and daughter murder PI…Magistrate to rule on submissions this week

Kaieteur News – Magistrate, Alisha George, is expected to rule on May 13, 2021 on the submissions for the preliminary inquiry (PI) into the murder of a money changer and his daughter.

According to reports, the persons who are accused of killing Better Hope money changer, Aaron Latchman, and his 18-year-old daughter, Arianna Latchman, are 25-year-old Mark Rufino called ‘Mark,’ a labourer of Parika Facade, East Bank Essequibo; 37-year-old Paul Chan called ‘Long Hair’ or ‘Anthony,’ a conductor of 10 Dennis Street, Sophia, Greater Georgetown; Troy Abrams called ‘Troy’ or ‘Rasta Man,’ a vendor of 34 Middle Street, Agricola, East Bank Demerara; Lloyd Sadloo, self-employed of 220 Mocha Arcadia, East Bank Demerara; and Sean Thomas called ‘Yankee,’ an electrician of 59 William Street, Kitty, Georgetown.

The matter was on Friday called in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court and the prosecution made their submissions in the case to the court. Kaieteur News understands that on a previous hearing of the matter, the defence had made their no-case submissions to the court, noting that the prosecution has failed to prove key elements of the charge.

However, with both defence and prosecution submissions being submitted to the court, Magistrate George will later this week rule whether a prima facie case was made out against the defendants.

The indictable charge alleges that on July 4, 2019, at Robert Street, Better Hope, East Coast Demerara, the defendants murdered the money changer and his daughter during a robbery.

According to the facts of the charge, on the day in question, Aaron Latchman arrived home around 15:15 hrs. and was attempting to park his car in his yard, when two gunmen struck. One of the gunmen reportedly entered the house and shot Latchman’s daughter. The other then attacked the father. The two men got into a scuffle, which resulted in a bag ending up in a neighbour’s yard.

The gunman, who had shot Latchman’s daughter, then exited the house and came to his accomplice’s aid, shooting Latchman as well. After Latchman fell to the ground, the attackers snatched a bag of cash and fled. The gunmen escaped in a car. The money changer and his daughter were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where they were both pronounced dead on arrival. The matter was reported and an investigation was launched. The five accused were later arrested and subsequently charged jointly for murder.

Kaieteur News had reported that while on remand at the Lusignan Prison, Rufino escaped during October 2020 and is still to be apprehended.