Minister Rodrigues outlines 21 projects for GWI

Kaieteur News – Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, has outlined 21 Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) projects that she embarked on since taking office last August. This is in keeping with her plans to restructure GWI, expand water treatment and bring access to potable water to unserved communities countrywide.

This publication had reached out to Minister Rodrigues regarding the number of GWI projects so far and the cost for each project. Kaieteur News later received a document titled, “Completed/Ongoing Projects and Signed Contracts from August 2020-May 2021.”

According to the aforementioned document; 15 of the 21 projects are completed; three are 50% and more completed; one to commence later this month; one project is awaiting the recommencement of the drilling process while the first half of the final project expected to be completed later this month and the latter part is ongoing.

Earlier this year, $4B was allocated to the Housing and Water Ministry to enhance wells and water supply systems across the country. The Ministry has since spent $688,074,077 of the allocated funds.

The document shows that the most costly project so far is the $315M project for the installation of water meters for customers in Eccles, Friendship, Providence, Mon Repos, Beterverwagting and Diamond. That contract was awarded in December 2020 but is still awaiting a shipment of materials to commence.

The second most costly project is the replacement and relocation of transmission lines along Vlissengen Road, Sheriff Street and Mandela Avenue. The document highlights that the Vlissengen Road project costs approximately $100M, while the Sheriff Street/Mandela Avenue project costs approximately $16M along with funding from the Ministry of Public Works.

Moreover, the cost for the other projects ranges from $800,000 to $94M.