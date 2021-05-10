Linden woman raped, sodomised after attending wake

Latest update May 10th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 10, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Linden police are searching for a man who last Friday evening, reportedly raped and sodomised a Linden woman at the Bamia creek. The woman who is said to be in her twenties, reported the incident at the Amelia’s Ward Police Outpost where she detailed that after attending the wake of the late Shonette Dover (the young woman who was shot to the head and buried in her boyfriends back yard), she along with a friend, were driven by the perpetrator to Bamia, on the Linden Soesdyke Highway, where the acts were performed on her, without her consent.
A relative of the perpetrator was also an occupant of the car and allegedly witnessed the ordeal. Commander of Region 10, Hugh Winter, said the woman was then taken to the Linden Hospital Complex, where a medical examination was conducted.
Winter said that the perpetrator has been identified and he is a known character. Police are aggressively searching for him.
May 10, 2021Kaieteur News – Recently, Jamie McDonald; owner of Guyanas leading gym equipment and supplement supplier, Fitness Express, presented a sponsorship cheque to President of the Guyana...
May 10, 2021
May 10, 2021
May 09, 2021
May 09, 2021
May 09, 2021
Kaieteur News – APNU/WPA politician, Tacuma Ogunseye, published a letter on race relations in the Stabroek News of... more
Kaieteur News – Greed is groovy. But does this make it right or best for all concerned? And is this what the people... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Strong disagreement may be brewing at the Organisation of American States (OAS)... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]