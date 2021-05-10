Linden woman raped, sodomised after attending wake

Latest update May 10th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News –  Linden police are searching for a man who last Friday evening, reportedly raped and sodomised a Linden woman at the Bamia creek. The woman who is said to be in her twenties, reported the incident at the Amelia’s Ward Police Outpost where she detailed that after attending the wake of the late Shonette Dover (the young woman who was shot to the head and buried in her boyfriends back yard), she along with a friend, were driven by the perpetrator to Bamia, on the Linden Soesdyke Highway, where the acts were performed on her, without her consent.
A relative of the perpetrator was also an occupant of the car and allegedly witnessed the ordeal. Commander of Region 10, Hugh Winter, said the woman was then taken to the Linden Hospital Complex, where a medical examination was conducted.
Winter said that the perpetrator has been identified and he is a known character. Police are aggressively searching for him.

 

 

